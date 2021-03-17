 

Intelligent Systems to Participate in Sidoti 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

NORCROSS, Ga., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Leland Strange, and Chief Financial Officer, Matt White, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on March 24, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. ET.

This presentation will be webcast and available on: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YQ4BiQJcRdaHO2KouFxxlQ

About Intelligent Systems Corporation
For over thirty-five years, Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS] has identified, created, operated and grown technology companies. The company’s principal operations are CoreCard Software, Inc. (www.corecard.com) and its affiliate companies. CoreCard provides prepaid and credit card processing services using its proprietary software solutions that it also licenses to others. CoreCard has designed and developed a comprehensive suite of software solutions that corporations, financial institutions, retailers and processors use to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. CoreCard's flexible and proven processing platform is being utilized in many countries in addition to the United States including Australia, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Further information is available on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or by calling the company at 770-381-2900.

For further information, call
Matt White, 770-564-5504 or
email to matt@intelsys.com




