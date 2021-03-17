Repligen Corporation to Present at KeyBanc Life Science and MedTech Investor Forum

WALTHAM, Mass., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will present virtually at the KeyBanc Life Science and MedTech Investor Forum being held March 23-24. Tony Hunt, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 24, at 9:15 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the discussion will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the conference event.