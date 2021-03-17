Interpace Biosciences Announces Divestiture of New Haven CLIA lab to DiamiR

Part of Company’s Site Consolidation and Cost Savings Measures

Parsippany, NJ, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (OTC: IDXG) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its New Haven CT CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory to DiamiR Biosciences, Corp. (DiamiR). This sale is in line with previously announced restructuring and cost reduction initiatives announced by Interpace. Under this agreement, DiamiR will provide overflow lab testing in support of the Company’s molecular thyroid testing products at its main laboratory in Pittsburgh, PA. DiamiR will also support specific Interpace assay development and validation services on behalf of the Company for the next three quarters. Subject to specific terms and conditions of the agreement being met, it is anticipated that the transaction will close by the end of April 2021.

Financial terms of this transaction have not been announced publicly.