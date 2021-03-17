 

Interpace Biosciences Announces Divestiture of New Haven CLIA lab to DiamiR

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 12:30  |  61   |   |   

Part of Company’s Site Consolidation and Cost Savings Measures

Parsippany, NJ, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (OTC: IDXG) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its New Haven CT CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory to DiamiR Biosciences, Corp. (DiamiR). This sale is in line with previously announced restructuring and cost reduction initiatives announced by Interpace. Under this agreement, DiamiR will provide overflow lab testing in support of the Company’s molecular thyroid testing products at its main laboratory in Pittsburgh, PA. DiamiR will also support specific Interpace assay development and validation services on behalf of the Company for the next three quarters. Subject to specific terms and conditions of the agreement being met, it is anticipated that the transaction will close by the end of April 2021. 

Financial terms of this transaction have not been announced publicly.

According to Tom Burnell, President & CEO of Interpace, “The strategic sale of this lab is a step forward towards our stated goal of achieving EBITDA and cash flow break even in 2021.” He continued, “I am confident that under DiamiR’s leadership, the New Haven Laboratory will be a strong strategic partner that will continue to provide quality services to Interpace while also helping to enhance the depth and breadth of our diagnostic services.”

About DiamiR

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on the development and commercialization of blood-based solutions for early detection and monitoring of brain health and other indications. DiamiR’s innovative technology is based on targeted quantitative analysis of brain-enriched and inflammation-associated microRNA biomarkers in blood plasma for screening, early and differential diagnosis, enrollment of better defined participants into clinical trials, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. Its lead pipeline product, CogniMIR, is in late stage development as CLIA-compliant test for the early detection and prediction of progression of mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease in the context of clinical studies. More information can be found on the company’s website at www.diamirbio.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interpace Biosciences Announces Divestiture of New Haven CLIA lab to DiamiR Part of Company’s Site Consolidation and Cost Savings Measures Parsippany, NJ, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (OTC: IDXG) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its New Haven CT …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Bango Final Results
Zealand Pharma convenes its Annual General Meeting 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin