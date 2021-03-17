Altair Announces Completion of CFO Transition

TROY, Mich., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence, today announced the completion of its previously announced CFO transition. Matthew Brown, who joined Altair in January 2021, has succeeded Howard Morof as Altair’s chief financial officer.



Altair also announced today that Brian Gayle, a senior vice president with more than 5 years of service with Altair’s accounting team, has been designated to succeed Mr. Morof as Altair’s principal accounting officer.