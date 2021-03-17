ePlay Announces Private Placement Close and eSports and Gaming Promotion Launch

The MNP and Amuka eSports Ideas That Move Capital eSports Investor Day takes place online on March 25, 2021. Registration for the online event is now open .

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY ; OTC:EPYFF ) announces the launch of marketing activities for ePlay products and investors. Recently, a new strategic partnership leveraging the partners’ eSports intellectual property, networks, and expertise was announced with ThreeD Capital. The company has also previously announced the release of the ePlay ES (eSports) series of Skillz games with Skillz. The partnership is already leading to new sports and eSports titles, new marketing partnerships, and new revenue streams. Later this month, ePlay CEO, Trevor Doerksen, will present at the March 25th eSports Investor Day event.

“We are seeing ample opportunity for collaboration and new businesses in the eSports space,” said Reece Highland, a Partner at MNP. “Together with Amuka eSports, we have planned this event with the goal to bring together leaders in eSports and demonstrate why this sector is growing so quickly and how investors can get involved.”

“Driving to revenue in eSports can take several routes,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. “ePlay’s approach to revenue includes cash and real-world rewards based on their performance in casual mobile games, fitness challenges, and sports and eSports prediction games.”

Other Information - Completion of Private Placement

On March 4, ePlay initiated a non-brokered private placement investment to raise up to $800,000 by issuing up to 8,000,000 units of securities in the capital of the Company with each Unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant to issue a second share at $0.20 per share for a one year term from the date of issue (the ”Private Placement”).

Today, the Company has closed the final tranche of this Private Placement and issued 5,250,000 common shares and 5,250,000 warrants for gross proceeds of $525,000. No commissions were issued in connection with the Private Placement. Shares and Warrants issued in this final tranche closing contain restrictions from trading for four months and one day from the date of issue.

Together with the first tranche closing on March 10, 2021, the Company received a total of $1,100,000 in proceeds from this private placement, with the oversubscription of approximately 38% approved by the Canadian Stock Exchange for issuance.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

