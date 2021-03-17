 

AnalytixInsight Launches ESG Analytics, Expands Refinitiv AI-driven Research Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 12:30  |  60   |   |   

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), announces that it has expanded its AI-driven research solution with Refinitiv to include ESG analytics. Under the Refinitiv initiative, the Company has already published more than 13,000 reports on company earnings, dividend quality, and pre-revenue company analysis, and will now embed ESG scores and ESG metrics into its proprietary analysis and narratives, through its financial analytics platform, CapitalCube. Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure.

ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) is commonly used as a generic term by investors and regulators to evaluate corporate behaviors. ESG factors are rapidly increasing in importance by investment professionals when making investment decisions. For example, a recent study by the European Fund and Asset Management Association reports that asset managers in Europe manage almost EUR 11 trillion in assets that take some form of ESG considerations into account.   

CapitalCube now provides ESG performance analysis and ESG scoring summaries on the approximately 9,000 global companies who report their ESG measures. An ESG narrative commentary and peer comparison chart is now embedded within CapitalCube’s earnings report. Over the past six months CapitalCube has published more than 3,000 earnings reports under the Refinitiv initiative.

The Company will also add CapitalCube ESG analysis and scoring metrics for stocks listed on InvestoPro, the European online financial broker platform of its FinTech affiliate, MarketWall. InvestoPro has been developed as a stock trading platform with a focus on fundamental analysis, research, and education, and will be offered to European users, following regulatory approvals.

The Company believes that CapitalCube’s proprietary AI-based quality scoring metrics which measure a company’s financial health, dividend quality, and ESG performance, will become increasingly more important to new retail investors who are learning to invest on their own, and are traits desired by regulators.

CapitalCube is the Company’s financial analytics platform which delivers scalable, machine-created content. Its powerful analytics engine is capable of more than 100 billion daily computations and provides fundamental financial analysis on approximately 50,000 worldwide stocks and North American ETFs.  

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AnalytixInsight Launches ESG Analytics, Expands Refinitiv AI-driven Research Initiative TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), announces that it has expanded its AI-driven research solution with Refinitiv to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Bango Final Results
Zealand Pharma convenes its Annual General Meeting 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
AnalytixInsight’s MarketWall Launches GEMINA, a Trading Platform for Banks and Brokers
18.02.21
AnalytixInsight Adds AI-Based Stock Quality Metrics to Online Financial Broker InvestoPro