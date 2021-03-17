 

Legacy Distribution Group, a Subsidiary of CBD Global Sciences, to Begin Distribution for LIFEAID Beverage Co.

Denver, Colorado, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to share that it is adding new brands to its distribution channel. 

Legacy Distribution Group, “Legacy Distribution” (Denver, CO) is one of the country’s first CBD-only Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distributors. CBD Global’s Legacy Distribution Group is excited to announce the addition of LIFEAID Beverage Co. to its family of brands. Legacy will be carrying the LIFEAID Hemp line and expects it to be one of the most successful products in their portfolio.

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global, shared, “I am excited to see the interest from multiple large and successful CBD infused brands like LIFEAID Beverage Co..  LIFEAID has proven to be an innovator in the space with health and performance at mind for its consumers.  We look forward to adding to their total points of distribution with Legacy Distribution.”

ABOUT LIFEAID Beverage Co.

With a focus on great-tasting, wellness-enhancing, and solutions-driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among health- and performance-conscious consumers. LIFEAID offers a range of "vitamins you'll actually enjoy drinking" including: FITAID, FOCUSAID, PARTYAID, IMMUNITIYAID, LIFEAID, GOLFERAID and the newly launched Keto-friendly FITAID ZERO and FITAID RX ZERO. The FITAID line is currently the #1 Post-Workout Recovery Drink in America as well as the Official Sponsor of the U.S. Spartan Race Series. Visit www.lifeaidbevco.com for more information.

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences Inc., is a vertically integrated hemp-based CBD producer and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two product categories, branded under the name Aethics (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, Hydration products and Confectionary products.  CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strasburg Pharms, grows, and operates irrigated land in Colorado, that grows hemp with only all-natural Colorado water, soil, sun, and nutrients and NEVER sprayed with pesticides or chemicals.  Our genetics are hand selected and maintained to present the best cannabinoid profile with extremely high CBD. 

For further information, please contact Investor Relations, (888) 401-2239, info@cbdglobalsciences.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation after the CSE listing.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, or regulatory approvals.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.




