 

GZ6G Technologies Appoints Rohan Patange as Interim Chief Technology Officer

Rohan To Initially Focus On Expansion of the Green Zebra Smart Labs Division

 LAS VEGAS, NV, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Rohan Patange as Interim Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Patange will be responsible for expanding and managing the teams responsible for the development of VenuTrax for GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Smart Labs division. VenuTrax will be a state-of-the-art logic management solution cloud (SaaS) platform intended to provide venues the ability to directly communicate with customers using 5G & Wi-Fi 6, as well as offer business intelligence such as data analytics and artificial intelligence for monetization purposes.  

“We needed to scale up, and as a trusted partner, we turned to Rohan because he was the most qualified choice to serve as our interim chief technology officer. As a software industry expert, he has a track record of formulating unique business solutions and both the tenacity and the connections to build and manage the teams to execute them,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “Rohan’s strong communication and mentoring skills allow him to lead teams in a way that promotes internal, as well as external, business relationships, strengthening customer confidence.”

Mr. Patange is also the Chief Executive Officer of GZ6G Technologies’ partner, Internet Soft, a digital transformation consultancy, and software development company that provides cutting-edge engineering solutions. Internet Soft is currently helping Green Zebra Smart Labs scale up workforce and technologies to meet the demand for the emerging 5G & Wi-Fi 6 industry. Together,  our two firms will work with cities, stadiums, airports, universities, and large venue partners to create long-term wireless security networks, user engagement communication solutions, and effective sponsor monetization plans. 

“When the opportunity arose to help GZ6G Technologies grow their team with skilled candidates, I didn’t hesitate,” said Rohan Patange, Interim GZ6G Technologies Chief Technology Officer and CEO of Internet Soft. “I’m familiar with the Green Zebra Smart Labs division and its capabilities. This position will only strengthen Internet Soft’s partnership with GZ6G Technologies as Green Zebra Smart Labs continues to grow, and I’ll be able assist them in hiring the most qualified candidate to transition into the permanent chief technology officer role.”

