 

FIS Announces Climate Action Plan As Part of Its Sustainability Program

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) announced today a climate action plan as part of its sustainability program. The climate action plan is a key part of FIS’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy to advance global sustainability for its clients, colleagues and communities.

“FIS is committed to helping our planet remain a sustainable home for current and future generations,” said Gary Norcross, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at FIS. “We recognize that climate change presents both risks and opportunities for our industry, business and the world. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are taking aggressive action to mitigate these risks and seize opportunities to advance sustainability.”

In 2019, FIS launched a comprehensive sustainability program and published its first Global Sustainability Report in 2020. The company undertook its first baseline measurement of environmental impact, including the collection of data to measure global energy usage, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water usage and other areas of key impact. Over the past five years, FIS has reduced its emissions, energy and water usage by approximately 30 percent through consolidation of its facilities, including its data center locations.

Today FIS is announcing plans to build on those accomplishments, taking new environmental measures to further its initiatives for a sustainable planet, including its intention to achieve the following aspirational goals:

  • achieve 100% carbon neutrality for its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2025;
  • source 100% renewable energy by 2025;
  • seek and secure validation of Science Based Targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; and

“FIS is proud to announce our climate action plan,” said Andrew Ciafardini, head of external affairs and global sustainability at FIS. “We know that undertaking a meaningful environmental program as a company is needed to help do our part to mitigate climate impacts, and we will enlist our partners and suppliers in this vital effort.”

FIS’ Executive Management team and its Board of Directors have established ESG as a top priority for the company and are driving its accountability to stakeholders.

Over the next five years, FIS plans to report its progress towards these goals as part of its annual sustainability disclosures, including independent validation of achievements. More about FIS’ global sustainability efforts can be found at: www.fisglobal.com/global-sustainability

