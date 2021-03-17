Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Google Cloud Platform System Integrators 2021

According to Everest Group, Accenture is differentiated within the GCP system integration market, scoring high in both vision and capability as well as market impact. The analysis also found that Accenture has “the highest number of GCP specializations amongst all system integrators,” ranging from cloud migration and application development to data analytics and machine learning.

“Since 2016, Accenture has worked side by side with Google to deliver strong business outcomes for our clients. Being recognized as a leader in GCP services from Everest Group on the heels of our recent award as Google’s Global Partner of the Year for 2020 means we are better equipped than ever to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity for our joint customers,” said Tom Stuermer, global managing director for Accenture Google Business Group at Accenture.

“Enterprise consumption of cloud has dramatically shifted from a skeptical outlook to going all in on public cloud, effectively driving a spike in demand for GCP’s innovation-driven offerings,” said Ashwin Venkatesan, vice president, Everest Group. “Accenture’s talent pool, industry-specific offerings and expertise in guiding strategy for cloud foundational capabilities have earned Accenture its ‘Leader’ placement in this report.”

Everest Group highlights the value of the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group (AGBG), a jointly formed alliance to co-develop AI-enabled solutions, and points to Accenture winning Google’s “Industry Solutions Partner of the Year” award for its industry-targeted solutions in retail, consumer packaged goods and health. The report also asserts that Accenture is Google’s number one system integrator in certifications with more than 4,300 employees trained in GCP services.

The Everest Group report assessed 18 system integrators for capabilities on GCP services based on their market success and delivery capability.

A custom version of the “PEAK Matrix for Google Cloud Platform System Integrators 2021” report is available here. For more information on Accenture and Google Cloud Platform visit www.accenture.com/google.

