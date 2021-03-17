 

Gecina Conditions for accessing the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

The Universal Registration Document for 2020 was filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on March 16, 2021.

It may be consulted on or downloaded from the following internet sites:

- Gecina (www.gecina.fr), in the section Investors / Publications and press releases / Financial reports and universal registration document;
- AMF (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available free of charge to the public on request:

- by mail: Gecina - 16, rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France;
- by email: actionnaire@gecina.fr;
- by telephone: 0 800 800 976 (toll-free number only available in France).

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document:

- the annual fiSnancial report for 2020;
- the 2020 integrated report
- the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;
- the statutory auditors' reports;
- information on the statutory auditors' fees;
- the non-financial performance statement.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our solidarity commitment program to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.
www.gecina.fr



