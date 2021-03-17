Goldstrike Resources Announces Name Change to Trailbreaker Resources

The new name of Trailbreaker Resources represents the company’s changing focus to developing an evolved brand of district-scale discoveries in safe jurisdictions.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (Goldstrike) is pleased to announce it will be changing its name to Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. The company’s new trading symbol will be TBK.V and its new CUSIP number will be CA89279P1018. Trading on the TSXV under the new symbol will be effective at market opening on March 22, 2021.

Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO, states, “Over the past 10 years the group behind Goldstrike Resources has explored grassroot projects that were focused exclusively in the Yukon Territory. The Goldstrike story was one of many great discoveries and successes including forming a strategic partnership with a major mining company. As successful as this story has been, it is now time to start a new chapter. The Trailbreaker group has a unique talent for finding and exploring prospective areas that have been overlooked for various reasons and proving they have district scale potential. The name Trailbreaker better represents this renewed focus and philosophy, and we are excited to move forward with this new brand and create value to our share holders.”

The recent discoveries in 2020 of the Willie Jack, Skelly, and McMurdo projects in British Columbia exemplify the direction of Trailbreaker Resources. These properties are 100%-owned with no underlying payments or royalties. Results from last years first-pass exploration programs can be found in Goldstrike’s 2020 news releases:

Willie Jack: Goldstrike samples 164 grams per tonne gold and 257 grams per tonne silver at Willie Jack and proves widespread gold mineralization over 6 kilometers.

Skelly: Goldstrike samples 35.5 grams per tonne gold and 488 grams per tonne silver at Skelly property, northern BC.

McMurdo: Goldstrike samples 176 grams per tonne (5.13 oz/ton) gold at McMurdo property, southern British Columbia, Canada.

Exploration plans for these projects and more will be released in the coming weeks.

The Plateau property in Yukon Territory remains a highly significant asset in the company’s portfolio and Trailbreaker is currently exploring various options to further unlock its value.

A new website for Trailbreaker Resources is underway and will be located at TrailbreakerResources.com

