 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a) Name Milena Mondini de Focatiis (CEO/PDMR)
Geraint Jones (CFO/PDMR)
Cristina Nestares (CEO UK Insurance/PDMR)
James Armstrong (Chief Risk Officer/PDMR)
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status As above
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Admiral Group plc
b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code 		Ordinary Shares

  

  GB00B02J6398
b) Nature of the transaction Award of 61 shares each under the Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan (SIP)
c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP 29.44 61
d) Aggregated information

 
  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Award of shares occurred outside a trading venue



