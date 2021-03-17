 

Biobohemia Released Paper on the Discovery of the Antigenic Essence of Cancer Cells

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

BOSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists announced today that they have discovered why they have not succeeded in developing a vaccine against cancer. Vaccination is a powerful tool that has helped us cope with many dangerous diseases, and it is an effective means of combatting the current raging COVID-19 pandemic. The failure of vaccines against cancer has long been a key unresolvable issue for scientists.

According to scientists at Biobohemia, a biotech company based in Boston that focuses on the development of cancer vaccines, the answer lies on the surface - cancer cells, like any cells, grow, "feed," generate energy, and multiply, and thousands of different molecules are involved in the performance of these vital functions. A kind of molecular "factory" supports cell life and makes up 99% of the cell contents. Attempts at vaccination using cancer cells have tended to generate side effects and autoimmune reactions, rather than targeting cancer cells, due to the existence of this "factory" in every cell. The scientists realized that vaccination would be possible only with the use of a specific part of cancer cells. They removed the unnecessary "factory" components, obtaining a substance called antigenic essence.

The scientists tested the effect of this essence against cancer cells, with remarkable results. "When, in the experiment, almost all cancer cells were killed by the antigenic essence, we were disappointed, believing that the experiment had failed for some reason, because this seemed impossible. But, just in case, we processed the data we obtained and we were stunned - the results fit the model, indicating the effectiveness of the antigenic essence," says Dr. Petr Lokhov, Head of Research at Biobohemia, "and this discovery is radically changing our understanding of anticancer vaccination." The resulting new paradigm is motivating cancer vaccine development with the use of antigenic essences instead of whole cancer cells, which is giving humanity a new chance to win the fight with cancer.

In response to the reasonable questions "After hundreds of attempts to create a cancer vaccine, why haven't scientists at large institutions come to the same conclusion? What allows you to believe that your team succeeded in this effort?", Dr. Balashova, another scientist at Biobohemia, explains that "scientists have followed the well-known principle of vaccination - vaccinate with what you want to develop protection against - and they have persistently tried to defeat cancer by vaccinating with cancer cells themselves.* You have to look at it from another angle." Biobohemia's initial work was not in the field of cancer immunotherapy, but in the large-scale study of proteins (proteomics), which enabled its scientists to take an unbiased look at cancer vaccines and deploy proteomics technologies to find a new approach. "As for faith," Dr. Balashova continues, "we still cannot bring ourselves to believe in our possible contribution to the saving of human lives; optimism with rational skepticism is more appropriate for us." The Biobohemia scientists have taken the next steps in the scientific process, presenting their achievements in the scientific article "Antigenic essence: Upgrade of cellular cancer vaccines" in the journal Cancers, published to obtain feedback from the scientific community, dispel doubts, and consolidate the industry's efforts to introduce the use of antigenic essences in medicine.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biobohemia Released Paper on the Discovery of the Antigenic Essence of Cancer Cells BOSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Scientists announced today that they have discovered why they have not succeeded in developing a vaccine against cancer. Vaccination is a powerful tool that has helped us cope with many dangerous diseases, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Global Telemedicine Market to Hit $144.2 Billion Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Simulation Software Market worth $26.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Comvita Wellness Lab re-imagines the future of retail
Experts Say Demand For Gold Remains High as so does Investor Interest
Investment Banking & Trading Services Market to Reach $520.02 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Rising Awareness about Cleanliness and Hygiene across Public Places to Sow the Seeds of Growth across the Forecast Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Chronic Pain Market Size Expected to Demonstrate Optimal Growth at a CAGR of 3.0% in the 7MM During ...
Johan Torgeby and Kristina Willgård elected new Board members of Mölnlycke
Hepatitis Therapeutics Market: Public Concerns of Morbidity and Mortality and Burden on Healthcare Systems of Hepatitis steers ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize ...
Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Use Listing by the World Health ...
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA