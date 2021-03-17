Western Digital Releases Its First 2-in-1 Flash Drive for Moving Content Seamlessly Between iPhone and USB Type-C Devices

Built for consumers who are searching for a stylish and reliable solution to share content across their compatible devices, including iPhone devices and Mac computers, 1 Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) announced today the company’s first flash drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe . With both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors and an all-metal casing, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe provides a sleek way for users to seamlessly access and move files between iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac and other USB Type-C devices, including Android phones. 1

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe features dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Western Digital resolves the hassle of moving files between devices with different connectors with the new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe. This new flash drive comes with two connectors, which enables a quick move of files, eliminating the need to email content from one device to another in order to upload or save.1 Once files are on the drive, they can be transferred using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector to a USB Type-C-compatible computer. Consumers who want a heightened sense of privacy can password-protect their files and photos3 with the iXpand Drive app. The app can also be used to free up space on an iPhone or to automatically back up photos, videos, documents and contacts without the hassle of a slow internet connection.2 The drive is available in 64GB*, 128GB* and 256GB*, allowing more space for photos, videos and games.2

“More often than before, consumers are testing the limits of their creative abilities through content creation on vlogs and social media on the go, which can be a burden without the proper tools,” said Susan Park, Vice President, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital. “The need to have several different digital storage solutions to accommodate multiple devices can be frustrating. The iXpand Flash Drive Luxe offers a streamlined solution to making content more accessible across devices so consumers can keep creating without worrying about connectivity or having enough space, with the reliability of a brand that’s trusted by millions of consumers around the world.”