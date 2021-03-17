ADTRAN Helps TruVista Future-Proof Fiber Broadband in South Carolina

TruVista is based in Chester, South Carolina, situated halfway between Greenville and Florence, and its network serves 20,000 residential and business subscribers. The area’s rural landscape and southern climate is attracting new residents and businesses—all of which have expectations they will be able to access high-speed broadband services. TruVista wanted to address that emerging demand as well as satisfy existing residents’ needs for reliable broadband to work and learn from home amidst the pandemic. The service provider created a plan to reliably scale to meet subscribers’ needs and offer the same level of broadband experience that larger service providers might offer in metro areas.

ADTRAN, Inc. , (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced TruVista Communications is leveraging a portfolio of ADTRAN’s solutions to provide affordable, high-performance broadband services in rural South Carolina and therefore boost the local economy. TruVista is a Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) winning bidder and looking to support its community’s remote work and education needs. The service provider is using ADTRAN’s 10G fiber access platform and end-to-end network insight and optimization cloud services and software suite to make better informed network decisions, improve overall subscriber experience and accelerate economic development.

“The pandemic definitely created a spike in demand for broadband, but the need for reliable connectivity started way before COVID-19. The internet has become a utility; it is just as important as water,” said Sam Fitzgerald, Vice President of Technology at TruVista. “We see great broadband opportunities ahead—both for TruVista and the communities we serve. Technology partners like ADTRAN and initiatives like RDOF are helping us deploy high-end FTTH services that will connect students to education, employees to jobs and our communities to economic growth.”

TruVista currently leverages ADTRAN’s GPON solutions to offer 1G broadband speeds. Now, the service provider has upgraded to the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 10G fiber access platform to deliver multi-gigabit services to residents and businesses. TruVista is also leveraging ADTRAN’s Mosaic cloud software services, deploying subscriber insight and management solutions to gain intelligent visibility into subscriber activity and prioritize service actions accordingly. The cloud services software suite makes operations and marketing decisions easier by presenting actionable intelligence used to identify and resolve customer issues, leverage capacity usage trends to upsell higher bandwidth packages and plan network upgrades.

“For many rural service providers and RDOF winners, like TruVista, it is critical they have partners they can trust to help build their best network and deploy affordable services that help their communities thrive. ADTRAN helps them do that,” said Craig Stein, Vice President of Sales at ADTRAN. “We help these service providers set themselves up for success and scale to support subscriber demands today and in the future. Regardless of whether they’re applying for RDOF or deploying the next innovative service, they can advance their network with ease because ADTRAN is a part of their network foundation.”

The ADTRAN Total Access 5000 platform is the highest density XGS-PON solution in the U.S. market and serves as the foundation for the industry’s most comprehensive RDOF portfolio. To learn more about the platform’s full features, please visit www.adtran.com/TA5000.

