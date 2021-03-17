 

Eyenovia Announces Publication of MIST Pivotal Studies Demonstrating the Efficacy and Safety of its MAP Fixed-Combination Tropicamide-Phenylephrine Product for Mydriasis

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology, today announced the publication of “Mydriasis with micro-array print touch-free tropicamide-phenylephrine fixed combination MIST: pooled randomized Phase III trials” in Therapeutic Delivery.

The publication features pooled results from two prospective, double-masked, controlled, cross-over superiority Phase 3 studies that concluded a micro-dosed fixed-combination of tropicamide 1% and phenylephrine 2.5% for pupil dilation (mydriasis) is safe and effective and produced clinically relevant and statistically superior pupil dilation compared with either agent alone and placebo.

Approximately 93% of eyes treated with tropicamide-phenylephrine achieved 6 mm or greater dilation at 35 minutes post-dose as compared to 78% with tropicamide and 2% with phenylephrine. Additionally, the proportion of fully non-responsive pupils at 35 minutes post-dose was 98% with tropicamide-phenylephrine compared with 76% and 5%, respectively, with tropicamide and phenylephrine alone. Adverse events with tropicamide-phenylephrine were infrequent at 3% and mild with fewer than 1% of patients reporting blurred vision, reduced acuity, photophobia or instillation site pain. The pooled analysis included 131 subjects and all treatment arms used Eyenovia’s proprietary Optejet, a first-of-its-kind dispenser designed for high precision targeted administration, delivering approximately 80% less medication and preservatives to patients than eyedroppers and potentially improving local tolerability.

“Pupil dilation has a deserved reputation for being a cumbersome, time consuming and often uncomfortable part of eye exams, which is why many patients dislike and sometimes forego it,” said David Wirta, M.D., Medical Director of the Eye Research Foundation in Newport Beach, Calif., and investigator of a MIST study. “The advent of a combination agent for pupil dilation that can bring patients greater clinical benefits than existing medicines and delivers medication in a novel, less taxing way has the potential to improve our nation’s eye health, hopefully moving more people to have a comprehensive eye exam.”

