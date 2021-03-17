 

DTS AutoStage Continues Global Expansion New Partnership with radiko in Japan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

DTS, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), and radiko, that operates IP simulcasting of radio broadcasts in Japan, today announced the integration of radiko into DTS AutoStage, Xperi’s global hybrid radio solution. This integration means that all radio stations and broadcaster metadata on the radiko platform are accurately, consistently, and seamlessly represented in the DTS AutoStage ecosystem.

The radiko integration comes as DTS AutoStage continues to expand its launch into mass market vehicles globally. It is designed to deliver a new entertainment experience including station logos, the name of the program being broadcast, information about the performer, and a live station guide to Japanese owners of vehicles supporting DTS AutoStage, such as the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

“Our partnership with radiko is one more step in the growing expansion of DTS AutoStage’s global ecosystem, this time in the important Japanese car market, and is a powerful example of Xperi’s global reach and commitment to broadcast radio,” said Joe D’Angelo, Xperi senior vice president, Radio. “This integration will complement our content partnerships with major broadcast groups and aggregators around the world, such as the BBC, Bauer, Cox, Beasley, Commercial Radio Australia, and Entercom.”

DTS AutoStage is the first truly global hybrid radio platform to be commercialized around the world, and currently supports operations in 60 countries. It has been purpose-built to deliver consistent and reliable services in all countries while ensuring control of the broadcaster’s content and secure content delivery. Broadcasters anywhere can join at no cost.

“Through this integration, Japanese car owners will benefit from a visually-rich, immersive listening experience, while broadcasters will benefit from the massive economies of scale and simplification the DTS AutoStage platform provides, ensuring consistency, security, reliability and editorial control,” said Akitaka Nishimura, president of Xperi Japan.

In addition to DTS AutoStage, Xperi’s automotive technologies include DTS AutoSense, and HD Radio, designed to improve the in-vehicle experience, making it safer and more enjoyable. DTS AutoSense comprises occupancy and driver monitoring systems implemented at the edge. HD Radio, available now in more than 75 million automobiles, is the most successfully deployed commercial digital radio system worldwide.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, DTS AutoStage, DTS AutoSense, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About radiko

radiko is a free on-line simulcast streaming service that allows anyone in Japan to listen to the country’s ninety-nine commercial radio stations, NHK Radio 1, NHK-FM and Open University of Japan with a computer, smartphone or other smart device.

Users can enjoy their favorite radio programming at home or on the go, whenever and wherever they want using either radiko’s free-to-use “time-free” feature to listen to programming up to a week after its broadcast, or the paid radiko.jp Premium plan’s “area-free” feature, which offers unlimited listening to programming from any station in Japan.

SOURCE: Xperi Holding Corporation

XPER-P



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DTS AutoStage Continues Global Expansion New Partnership with radiko in Japan DTS, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), and radiko, that operates IP simulcasting of radio broadcasts in Japan, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Xperi to Present at Sidoti & Company Virtual Conference
09.03.21
Loewe Commits to Connectivity with DTS Play-Fi
03.03.21
Hisense Joins DTS Play-Fi Ecosystem
23.02.21
Xperi Holding Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
16.02.21
Vodafone Extends Licensing Agreement with TiVo to Transform TV Viewing for Customers
16.02.21
Sharp and TiVo Extend Interactive Program Guide and Patent Licensing Deals