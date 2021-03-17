The radiko integration comes as DTS AutoStage continues to expand its launch into mass market vehicles globally. It is designed to deliver a new entertainment experience including station logos, the name of the program being broadcast, information about the performer, and a live station guide to Japanese owners of vehicles supporting DTS AutoStage, such as the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class .

DTS , a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), and radiko, that operates IP simulcasting of radio broadcasts in Japan, today announced the integration of radiko into DTS AutoStage, Xperi’s global hybrid radio solution. This integration means that all radio stations and broadcaster metadata on the radiko platform are accurately, consistently, and seamlessly represented in the DTS AutoStage ecosystem.

“Our partnership with radiko is one more step in the growing expansion of DTS AutoStage’s global ecosystem, this time in the important Japanese car market, and is a powerful example of Xperi’s global reach and commitment to broadcast radio,” said Joe D’Angelo, Xperi senior vice president, Radio. “This integration will complement our content partnerships with major broadcast groups and aggregators around the world, such as the BBC, Bauer, Cox, Beasley, Commercial Radio Australia, and Entercom.”

DTS AutoStage is the first truly global hybrid radio platform to be commercialized around the world, and currently supports operations in 60 countries. It has been purpose-built to deliver consistent and reliable services in all countries while ensuring control of the broadcaster’s content and secure content delivery. Broadcasters anywhere can join at no cost.

“Through this integration, Japanese car owners will benefit from a visually-rich, immersive listening experience, while broadcasters will benefit from the massive economies of scale and simplification the DTS AutoStage platform provides, ensuring consistency, security, reliability and editorial control,” said Akitaka Nishimura, president of Xperi Japan.

In addition to DTS AutoStage, Xperi’s automotive technologies include DTS AutoSense, and HD Radio, designed to improve the in-vehicle experience, making it safer and more enjoyable. DTS AutoSense comprises occupancy and driver monitoring systems implemented at the edge. HD Radio, available now in more than 75 million automobiles, is the most successfully deployed commercial digital radio system worldwide.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

About radiko

radiko is a free on-line simulcast streaming service that allows anyone in Japan to listen to the country’s ninety-nine commercial radio stations, NHK Radio 1, NHK-FM and Open University of Japan with a computer, smartphone or other smart device.

Users can enjoy their favorite radio programming at home or on the go, whenever and wherever they want using either radiko’s free-to-use “time-free” feature to listen to programming up to a week after its broadcast, or the paid radiko.jp Premium plan’s “area-free” feature, which offers unlimited listening to programming from any station in Japan.

