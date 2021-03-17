 

Glu Mobile Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced the availability of MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021 on the App Store and Google Play. In collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB), MLB Players, Inc. (MLBPI), MLB Tap Sports Baseball is back for the MLB 2021 season with two young MLB All-Stars as the cover athletes of the game Washington Nationals outfielder and World Series champion Juan Soto and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

Juan Soto led the National League with a .351 batting average in 2020 a year after guiding the Nationals to the franchise’s first-ever World Series championship. In 2018, Acuña Jr. made his MLB debut and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

For the first time, new features in the mobile game allow players to pitch and join new Club Rally events to team up with friends. MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021 contains more authentic MLB baseball content than ever before, with new ways to compete in events that mirror the real events of the major leagues.

“In 2020, the Tap Sports Baseball franchise surpassed $340 million of lifetime bookings,” said Nick Earl, Glu President and CEO. “As one of Glu’s leading Growth Games, I’m proud of the team’s talent and the continued success of the franchise with our new 2021 experience.”

“We can’t wait to introduce this year's experience to the Tap Sports Baseball community,” said Brent Stephenson, VP of Product and General Manager, MLB Tap Sports Baseball. “MLB Tap Sports Baseball boasts over 45 million franchise downloads and counting, and with new game modes, real MLB ballparks, teams and players our team has built an incredibly authentic MLB gameplay experience for the 2021 season.”

About MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021

In partnership with MLB, the MLBPI, the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA), Ronald Acuña Jr. and Juan Soto, MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021 delivers a social-competitive experience allowing players to strategically manage their very own baseball teams. Marks, logos, and players from all 30 MLB teams and MLB ballparks offer an authentic gameplay experience while seamless turn-based mechanics and one-touch controls allow for quick session lengths anytime, anywhere. Choose your players, set your lineups, and challenge your friends in MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021!

