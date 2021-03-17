Lineage to Present at the Benzinga Global Biotech Small Cap Conference on March 24, 2021

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that Brian M. Culley, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Biotech Small Cap conference on March 24, 2021 at 11:50am Eastern Time / 8:50am Pacific Time. Mr. Culley will also be participating in a panel entitled “Coming Together to Address Unmet Medical Needs,” on March 24, 2021 at 12:50pm Eastern Time / 9:50am Pacific Time.

Interested investors are encouraged to register for the event in advance: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/. The live and archived webcasts from the event will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website. Additional videos are available on the Media page of the Lineage website.