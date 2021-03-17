 

Lineage to Present at the Benzinga Global Biotech Small Cap Conference on March 24, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that Brian M. Culley, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Biotech Small Cap conference on March 24, 2021 at 11:50am Eastern Time / 8:50am Pacific Time. Mr. Culley will also be participating in a panel entitled “Coming Together to Address Unmet Medical Needs,” on March 24, 2021 at 12:50pm Eastern Time / 9:50am Pacific Time.

Interested investors are encouraged to register for the event in advance: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/. The live and archived webcasts from the event will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website. Additional videos are available on the Media page of the Lineage website.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage’s clinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include three allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) product candidates: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapy platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the Company on Twitter @LineageCell.



