OnPath Federal Credit Union Partners with NCR Corporation to Enhance Digital Banking for Consumers and Businesses

By leveraging the NCR DI platform, OnPath FCU will deliver a more intuitive, robust digital experience for members, helping boost loyalty and support growth. The credit union will be able to power consumer and business banking on a single platform, increasing operational efficiencies and ensuring a consistent experience.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, recently announced that Harahan, Louisiana-based OnPath Federal Credit Union selected NCR to elevate the digital banking experience for consumers and business members, increasing member engagement.

“Investing in our digital strategy is the best way to effectively add new members while delivering additional value to existing relationships,” said Candace Washington, vice president, Member Engagement, OnPath FCU. “With NCR, we can provide the seamless, flexible digital experiences that allow our members to better manage their finances, whether that’s in their personal lives, business activity, or both.”

The NCR DI platform’s robust marketing capabilities will allow the credit union to more effectively tailor communications, allowing OnPath FCU to make more relevant, timely offers and engage members more personally.

“Digital engagement has never been more important for member loyalty, profitability or competitive positioning,” said Douglas Brown, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Banking, NCR Corporation. “We are excited to partner with OnPath FCU as they prioritize digital transformation to boost member growth and retention.”

About OnPath Federal Credit Union

OnPath Federal Credit Union was chartered in 1961 by employees of Avondale Shipyard, Inc. as ASI Federal Credit Union. For 60 years it has served the community bringing financial education, products and services to individuals and families across Southeast Louisiana. Today OnPath FCU holds more than $300M in assets, has more than 64,000 members, and has 10 branch locations in four parishes. To learn more about OnPath Federal Credit Union visit BeOnPath.org.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

