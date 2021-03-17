 

Novo Integrated Sciences to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, March 17-19, 2021

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo Integrated Sciences”), a U.S.-based provider of multidisciplinary primary healthcare in Canada, announced today the Company has been invited to present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC on March 17-19, 2021 (9 a.m. -5 p.m. EST), featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from over one-hundred domestic and international issuers. Novo Integrated Sciences is presenting on March 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. EST.

During this virtual conference, Novo Integrated Sciences will present along with other important voices in the healthcare sector. You will also hear from healthcare leaders treating a broad range of indications; cannabis entrepreneurs exploring the changing landscape; tech innovators changing how we work and play, and industrial executives setting new standards. The conference will feature roundtable discussions, issuer presentations, fireside chats, and live Q&A with company CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. To attend and access exclusive content, sign up to become an M-Vest member (HERE).

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a U.S. based provider of multidisciplinary primary care related services and products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics and rehabilitative science. We believe that “decentralizing” healthcare, through the integration of medical technology and interconnectivity offers an essential solution to the fundamental transformation of healthcare delivery.

Specific to non-critical care, ongoing advancements in both medical technology and inter-connectivity are allowing for a shift of the patient/practitioner relationship to the patient’s home and away from on-site visits to primary medical centers with mass-services. This acceleration of “ease-of-access” in the patient/practitioner interaction for non-critical care diagnosis and subsequent treatment minimizes the degradation of non-critical health conditions to critical conditions as well as allowing for more cost-effective healthcare distribution.

