 

Sunlight Financial Secures Nearly $2.5 Billion Over Three Years in Solar Financing Through Expanded Partnership with Tech CU

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

Sunlight Financial, a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale residential solar financing platform, today announced that Tech CU, a Silicon Valley-based credit union, has committed to fund another nearly $2.5 billion in residential solar and storage systems sold and installed by Sunlight partners over the next three years, expanding upon a long-term partnership between Sunlight and Tech CU that began in 2015. The new commitment is expected to fund approximately 75,000 solar systems, which will produce enough solar energy to avoid more than 7.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

“We are pleased to extend and expand, for the fourth time, our strategic and long-term collaboration with Tech CU,” said Sunlight Financial Chief Executive Officer Matt Potere. “For more than five years, Sunlight has delivered to Tech CU the best performing loans in residential solar, with the industry’s highest credit quality and lowest credit losses. With Tech CU’s support, Sunlight will continue to offer innovative loan products and financial services via our proprietary and highly-rated technology platform, Orange.”

Sunlight Financial offers a comprehensive suite of 5- to 25-year solar loans for a wide range of residential property types. The company is able to deliver both instant credit prequalifications and approvals for solar loans that typically result in lower monthly payments (combined loan payment plus remaining utility bill) than homeowners’ pre-solar utility bills. Orange is accessible to solar installers partnered with Sunlight directly, or through a technical integration with an installer’s platform. Orange also allows Tech CU to track loans in its pipeline and pull details on loans already funded by it from Sunlight’s dedicated capital provider portal and enables individual borrowers to access information on their loans via a separate consumer portal.

“Over the years, we have built a strong partnership with Sunlight Financial predicated on accelerating America’s transition to renewable energy,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. “Sunlight Financial’s high-quality installer partners and underwriting processes are appreciated by Tech CU, and we look forward to extending our partnership.”

On January 23, 2021, Sunlight entered into a business combination agreement with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ). The business combination is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined public company will be named Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. Sunlight Financial LLC will be the new public holding company’s sole operating subsidiary and Sunlight’s existing management team will continue to lead the business.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sunlight Financial Secures Nearly $2.5 Billion Over Three Years in Solar Financing Through Expanded Partnership with Tech CU Sunlight Financial, a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale residential solar financing platform, today announced that Tech CU, a Silicon Valley-based credit union, has committed to fund another nearly $2.5 billion in residential solar and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Sunlight Financial to Participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference