FBL Financial Group Special Committee Sends Letter to Shareholders

The full text of the letter from the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of FBL Financial Group is below:

March 17, 2021

Dear Fellow Shareholder,

On January 11, 2021, FBL Financial Group, Inc. (“FBL Financial Group” or the “Company”) and Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company (“FBPCIC”) announced that the companies had reached a definitive agreement under which FBPCIC will acquire all of the outstanding shares of FBL Financial Group Class A and Class B common stock, excluding shares owned by FBPCIC and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (“IFBF”), for $56.00 per share in cash.

We strongly believe the transaction provides shareholders with a significant premium and certain and immediate value. The agreement is the culmination of an in-depth three-month process undertaken by the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of FBL Financial Group, made up of independent and unaffiliated directors. Throughout that process, the Special Committee engaged in a detailed review of the original offer of $47.00 per share and conducted a rigorous negotiation with FBPCIC before unanimously recommending the final offer of $56.00 per share to the full Board of Directors.

This is the right transaction at the right time, which offers compelling value to FBL Financial Group’s unaffiliated shareholders. The Board of Directors recommends voting “FOR” the transaction on the WHITE proxy card today.

The Transaction Delivers a Significant Premium and Certain and Immediate Value to the Company’s Unaffiliated Shareholders

The Special Committee’s and Board of Directors’ unanimous recommendations that FBL Financial Group’s unaffiliated shareholders approve the $56.00 per share all cash transaction reflect the fact that the valuation is highly compelling.

Premium to FBL Financial Group Stock Price: The $56.00 per share transaction value represents a 50%+ premium to FBL Financial Group’s stock price both immediately prior to FBPCIC’s initial offer on September 4, 2020 and in the three months leading up to the offer.