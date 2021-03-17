With Spot Wave, NetApp Helps Organizations Drive Down Infrastructure Cost and Complexity for Big Data Applications on Kubernetes

Wave automates the provisioning, deployment, autoscaling and optimization for running Apache Spark big data applications on Kubernetes in the cloud and helps to reduce cloud waste and costs by up to 90%. Using Wave as a turnkey product, organizations can deploy Spark environments faster and more easily, and focus on putting their data to work knowing that Wave is ensuring their infrastructure is continuously optimized for availability, performance and cost.

Global cloud-led, data-centric software company, NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), today announced the launch of Spot Wave by NetApp, and Spot Ocean’s support of Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service. Together, these products provide customers with leading solutions for simple, scalable and efficient infrastructure for cloud-native applications.

Wave is built on Spot’s AI-based engine, using the same proven technology as Spot Ocean. Wave provides:

Cost optimization: Wave runs Spark jobs on containerized infrastructure using an intelligent mix of spot, on-demand and reserved instances, affording customers up to 90% cost savings on cloud infrastructure.

Built-in autoscaling matches the right type and size of compute instances to Spark jobs based on workload requirements to maximize performance and efficiency. Spark job right-sizing and monitoring: Continuously tune Spark configuration for jobs based on analysis of actual Spark job requirements.

“Organizations are rapidly adopting Kubernetes to deliver cloud-native applications with greater speed and agility, not only for stateless services but also for big data applications,” said Amiram Shachar, vice president and general manager of Spot by NetApp. “The necessity for organizations to balance cloud infrastructure cost, performance and availability for optimal efficiency is complex and time-consuming. Spot Wave and Ocean are solving that problem by providing a serverless experience for Spark and ensuring their infrastructure is continuously optimized.”

NetApp also announced that Ocean, Spot’s serverless container engine and the foundation of Spot Wave, now supports Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), adding to its support for AWS ECS (Elastic Container Service) and EKS (Elastic Kubernetes Service), and Google’s GKE (Google Kubernetes Engine).

“Wave builds on the capabilities that we love in Ocean, focusing on the specific needs of big data applications,” said Gal Aviv, chief technology officer at Fyber. “It will be very powerful to be able to plug Spark applications into Wave. The solution also has the amazing value of executing jobs with existing tools and potentially spin up the right infrastructure to power intensive ML applications.”

NetApp and Spot by NetApp have deep histories of involvement and experience in Kubernetes and the Kubernetes community. With ongoing investments in NetApp and Spot by NetApp products for Kubernetes, NetApp provides the leading solutions and capabilities for application-driven infrastructure and data management needed by companies to run critical cloud-native applications.

More information on Spot Wave is available online at https://spot.io/products/wave.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software, and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

