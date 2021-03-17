 

Qumu to Participate in Maxim Group and M-Vest Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on March 18, 2021

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of best-in-class Enterprise Video technology for organizations of all sizes, will participate in the 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, which is presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest on March 17-19, 2021.

Qumu President and CEO TJ Kennedy held a pre-recorded video webcast presentation as part of the event, which will be available on Thursday, March 18 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time via this link. Company management will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a virtual meeting with Qumu management, please contact your Maxim Group representative or Qumu’s investor relations team at +1.949.574.3860.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live, on-demand and video content management solutions for enterprises. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.



