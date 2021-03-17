Spruce Biosciences Presents Phase 1 and 2 Data for Tildacerfont in Adults with Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia from Endocrine Society’s 2021 Annual Meeting

“As an investigator in the SPR001-202 trial, I was pleased to see that the reductions of biomarkers with tildacerfont treatment were not only sustained during the 12 weeks but often progressively greater at the later time points, without any new safety concerns during prolonged treatment,” said Rich Auchus, MD, PhD, Professor of Internal Medicine and Pharmacology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. “These results support ongoing extended studies of tildacerfont for the treatment of classic 21-hydroxylase deficiency.”

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need, presented data from its Phase 1 and 2 programs of tildacerfont in adults with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) from the Endocrine Society’s 2021 Annual Meeting , taking place virtually March 20 – 23, 2021.

Dose Escalating and Bioavailability Phase 1 Studies Assessing Safety and Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of Tildacerfont, A Small-Molecule Oral CRF1 Receptor Antagonist

Poster Session: P04, Adrenal - Basic and Translational Aspects

Abstract Number: 4140

In both single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose studies, tildacerfont was generally safe and well tolerated in healthy adults in single doses up to 800mg as well as in multiple doses up to 200mg once daily, for 14 days. Approximate steady-state exposures were attained within 14 days of dosing.

Further, in a separate bioavailability study, tildacerfont formulated as a tablet provided for a more consistent and more predictable pharmacokinetic profile, as well as demonstrating bioequivalence in overall exposure, compared to a capsule formulation.

Assessment of Steroid Hormones in Both Saliva and Blood During a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for the Use of Tildacerfont in Adults with Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

Poster Session: P54, Hormone Actions in Tumor Biology: From New Mechanisms to Therapy

Abstract Number: 4305

SPR001-201 was an open-label, multi-dose, dose-escalation study which evaluated the ability of tildacerfont to reduce adrenal hormones and androgens at doses ranging from 200mg daily to 1,000mg daily in patients with congenital adrenal hyperplasia due to 21-hydroxylase deficiency. Participants in the study underwent concurrent salivary and serum concentration measurements of androstenedione (A4), 17-hydroxyprogesterone (17-OHP) and testosterone (T). Both serum and saliva samples were measured using liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry.