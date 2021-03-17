 

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (“XWMFX”) Announces Distribution for March 2021

17.03.2021   

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (XWMFX) announces its quarterly distribution for the month of March 2021.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

March

3/24/2021

4/1/2021

4/1/2021

Ticker

 

 

 

 

CUSIP

 

Fund Name

 

Month

 

Amount

 

Type

 

Change from
Previous
Distribution

XWMFX

 

95790G108

 

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc.

March

 

$7.79

 

Income

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Fund’s distribution that has been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) and is subadvised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

