 

Foresight Eye-Net Signs First Commercial Agreement with SaverOne to Integrate and Commercialize Eye-Net Protect

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., has signed a commercial cooperation agreement with SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (TASE: SAVR), a leader in providing an effective solution for cell phone distracted driving.

Subject to certain tests and criteria to be determined by the parties, Eye-Net will integrate its Eye-Net Protect solution in SaverOne’s product designed to prevent the use of texting applications by the driver while the vehicle is in motion.

Cell phone distracted driving is a leading cause of road accidents. According to research by the National Safety Council, 1.6 million car accidents in the United States are caused every year by texting while driving and 25% of all car crashes in the United States involve the use of a cell phone.

According to the agreement, the Eye-Net Protect solution will be integrated in the SaverOne solution in order to offer an additional protection layer and enhance its ability to prevent accidents by alerting drivers about potential collisions. Eye-Net’s integration in the SaverOne solution presents shared revenue stream potential that could be derived from offering optional features for an annual license fee.

The agreement also contemplates that SaverOne will introduce Eye-Net to certain companies with which it has business relationships, in consideration for 10% of the revenues received by Eye-Net under a commercial transaction with a third party introduced by SaverOne. In turn, Eye-Net will introduce SaverOne to Japanese vehicle manufacturers and business entities with which Eye-Net has business relationships.

“We are pleased to announce our joint venture with Eye-Net, SaverOne’s first partnership with a technology company, whose activities are also based on saving lives and reducing road accidents. The joint venture with Eye-Net will allow SaverOne to offer its customers a comprehensive safety suite that includes additional safety-related and accident prevention services,” said Ori Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne.

“Eye-Net is expanding its presence in the automotive world with this new commercial partnership with SaverOne, offering the integrated solution to various vehicle fleets. The synergy between the two companies and their products enhances driver protection, on top of existing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), potentially reducing the rate of road accidents and saving lives,” said Dror Elbaz, COO & Deputy CEO of Eye-Net Mobile. “Furthermore, I believe this Israeli collaboration will establish a new standard in tackling the number one distraction for drivers by reducing the use of mobile phones while driving.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Foresight FRSX: Autonomes Fahren - CoVid19 Screening - Defense
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foresight Eye-Net Signs First Commercial Agreement with SaverOne to Integrate and Commercialize Eye-Net Protect Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., has signed a commercial cooperation agreement with SaverOne 2014 Ltd. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Foresight: Eye-Net Successfully Completes First Pilot Phase with a Top Global Vehicle Manufacturer
01.03.21
Foresight: Eye-Net Successfully Completes Trial with a Top Global Vehicle Manufacturer
26.02.21
Foresight CEO Letter to Shareholders
25.02.21
Foresight Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.03.21
85
Foresight FRSX: Autonomes Fahren - CoVid19 Screening - Defense