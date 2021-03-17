Ancora Issues Open Letter to Advisors Affiliated With Blucora’s Avantax Business

Ancora Holdings, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Ancora”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 3.4% of the outstanding common stock of Blucora, Inc. (“Blucora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCOR), today issued the below letter from Frederick D. DiSanto, Cindy Schulze Flynn, Robert D. MacKinlay and Kimberly Smith Spacek to the more than 3,750 independent financial professionals affiliated with Avantax WM Holdings (“Avantax”). As a reminder, Ancora has nominated Mr. DiSanto, Ms. Schulze Flynn, Mr. MacKinlay and Ms. Smith Spacek for election to Blucora’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Ancora urges Blucora’s stockholders and stakeholders to visit www.ABetterBlucora.com to obtain important information, including instructions for how to vote on the WHITE Proxy Card to elect our four-member slate.

March 17, 2021

Dear Avantax Advisor:

Ancora has invested a significant amount of capital in Blucora based on a simple thesis: Avantax can become a gem of the wealth management industry and a growing, thriving business if its advisors finally receive the respect, support and treatment they deserve. We are writing to you today to emphasize that our slate understands advisors such as you have suffered for far too long due to Blucora's missteps and poor decisions. While we imagine you are frustrated by recent fee hikes and poor support, you should know that all four of us are committed to helping build a better Blucora if we are elected to the Company’s ten-member Board at the Annual Meeting on April 21st.

We recognize that the current Board’s decision-making and inattentiveness has led to Blucora:

Doubling down on a failed, six-year-old strategy that is predicated upon achieving what we view as non-existent synergies between Avantax and TaxAct.

Deploying approximately $940 million on acquisitions to build out Avantax and then hiring Chris Walters – the Company’s longest-tenured Board member – as Chief Executive Officer in 2020, despite the fact that he has no prior experience in the wealth management or tax advisory sectors.

Failing to sufficiently invest in organic growth and the resources that Avantax advisors need in today’s highly-competitive, technology-oriented environment.

Failing to run a credible review of strategic alternatives for TaxAct, even though a potential sale of the business could allow more resources to be put behind Avantax advisors.

Maintaining a corporate management team with insufficient experience in the wealth management sector and spending approximately $8 million on Mr. Walter’s compensation in 2020 during the pandemic.

Maintaining a boardroom that has insufficient experience in the wealth management sector, and spending approximately $2 million on director compensation in 2020 during the pandemic.

Rolling out an ill-conceived initiative to transition client assets away from the direct to fund (“DTF”) business and towards Avantax’s separately managed account (“SMA”) business, which, considering the average client account size, is likely to create a direct conflict due to an advisor’s fiduciary duty to a client and the higher fee structure of the SMA business.

Raising fees on advisors and retaining an uncompetitive pricing model after doubling the Company’s corporate costs by approximately $54 million in aggregate over a two-year period.1 We suspect far too much of this capital went to executive compensation, Board fees and corporate expenses rather than value-add support for individuals like you.

Recently disclosing that the Company has already spent $625,000 fighting Ancora’s campaign for change – which seems outrageous given that Ancora publicly announced its nominations of director candidates just three weeks ago on February 25th. We believe it should be equally troubling to all of the Company’s stakeholders that it estimates spending a sizable seven-figure sum through the date of its Annual Meeting on April 21st. In our view, Blucora should not be wasting capital on high-priced consultants and external resources to quell stockholder-driven change that can benefit advisors.

Sending out a seemingly insulting public letter on March 15th that fails to acknowledge and address any of the largely self-inflicted issues plaguing Avantax, including the net loss of 100 advisors over the past 12 months.

Throughout this past winter, Ancora tried to privately engage with Blucora in an effort to address many of these alarming issues and offer solutions to help stem the tide of advisor attrition. Ancora’s overtures were met with dismissiveness and resistance despite Blucora’s record of value destruction and the recent exodus of advisors such as Reason Financial Group ($200 million in assets), Schexnayder Wealth Advisors ($190 million in assets), West Texas WealthCare ($175 million in assets) and Oestriecher Financial Management Services ($100 million in assets). Engagement was confined to discussions with Mr. Walters, with no independent Board member ever joining in the dialogue.