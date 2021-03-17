Avid Bioservices to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

TUSTIN, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum. Nick Green, president and chief executive officer of Avid Bioservices, will be the featured speaker in a fireside chat at the conference, which will take place March 23-24, 2021 in a virtual format.



Details of the company’s participation are as follows: