Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day

SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day. Details of the event are as follows:

One-on-one and small group meetings: April 6, 2021

Management participants: Dr. William (Wei) Cao, Founder and CEO; Dr. Martina Sersch, M.D., CMO; Dr. Kevin Xie, CFO

For more information, please contact your Wells Fargo representative.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors.

Media Contact

Marvin Tang

Marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Investor Contact

Gracie Tong

Gracie.tong@gracellbio.com