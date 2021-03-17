BioSyent Releases Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

“Our Canadian pharmaceutical business continued to grow in the fourth quarter, with double-digit sales growth overall in the full year 2020 amidst a global pandemic and a challenging business environment,” commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “During 2020, we successfully launched FeraMAX Pd, a new product platform using a patented iron delivery system, as well as three new products in our Canadian pharmaceutical business, namely, Tibella, FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150, and Combogesic. We made significant marketing investments of approximately $1.7 million in these new products in 2020. Approximately $0.7 million of these investments were made in the fourth quarter during which two new products were launched. The sales growth in our Canadian pharmaceutical business was offset by investment in new products, as well as challenges in our international pharmaceutical business, resulting in an overall decline in our 2020 net profit margin to 17%. While our international pharmaceutical business was negatively impacted by COVID-19 during 2020, we were encouraged to have shipped a large international FeraMAX order early in 2021. I look forward to reporting on our progress in 2021, as we continue to invest in new products and long-term growth initiatives, including Tibella, FeraMAX Pd, Combogesic, and a new women’s health product which we in-licensed in Q4 2020.”

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Key highlights include:

BioSyent Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income In Canadian Dollars Q4 2020 Q4 2019 % Change FY 2020 FY 2019 % Change Net Revenues 5,726,328 5,569,286 3 % 22,332,168 21,424,324 4 % Cost of Goods Sold 1,326,613 1,206,641 10 % 4,908,321 4,778,069 3 % Gross Profit 4,399,715 4,362,645 1 % 17,423,847 16,646,255 5 % Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs 3,363,585 2,693,492 25 % 12,186,868 10,775,724 13 % Net Income Before Taxes 1,036,130 1,669,153 -38 % 5,236,979 5,870,531 -11 % Tax (including Deferred Tax) 370,428 501,308 -26 % 1,441,644 1,501,236 -4 % Net Income After Taxes 665,702 1,167,845 -43 % 3,795,335 4,369,295 -13 % Net Income After Taxes % to Net Revenues 12 % 21 % 17 % 20 % EBITDA 1,116,856 1,700,840 -34 % 5,577,206 5,747,706 -3 % EBITDA % to Net Revenues 20 % 31 % 25 % 27 %

EBITDA – is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.





BioSyent Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position AS AT December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 % Change ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 25,577,706 $ 21,973,477 16 % Trade and other receivables 1,815,015 2,083,723 -13 % Inventory 2,073,561 2,139,127 -3 % Prepaid expenses and deposits 307,599 648,781 100 % CURRENT ASSETS 29,773,881 26,845,108 11 % Property and equipment 2,161,698 2,482,266 -13 % Intangible assets 1,007,822 1,023,378 -2 % Loans receivable 597,332 588,467 2 % Deferred tax asset 30,481 26,095 17 % TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 3,797,333 4,120,206 -8 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 33,571,214 $ 30,965,314 8 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 5,138,674 $ 3,359,041 53 % NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,636,584 1,811,763 -10 % Long term debt - - 0 % Total Equity 26,795,956 25,794,510 4 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 33,571,214 $ 30,965,314 8 %



