 

BioSyent Releases Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Key highlights include:  

  • Fourth quarter (Q4) 2020 Net Revenues of $5,726,328 increased by 3% versus Q4 2019
  • Full year (FY) 2020 Net Revenues of $22,332,168 increased by 4% versus FY 2019
  • Q4 2020 Canadian Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $5,395,431 increased by 7% versus Q4 2019
  • FY 2020 Canadian Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $21,237,461 increased by 12% versus FY 2019
  • Q4 2020 International Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $56,668 decreased by 87% versus Q4 2019
  • FY 2020 International Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $225,139 decreased by 84% versus FY 2019
  • Q4 2020 EBITDA1 of $1,116,856 decreased by 34% versus Q4 2019
  • FY 2020 EBITDA1 of $5,577,206 decreased by 3% versus FY 2019
  • Q4 2020 Net Income After Taxes (NIAT) of $665,702 decreased by 43% versus Q4 2019
  • FY 2020 NIAT of $3,795,335 decreased by 13% versus FY 2019
  • Q4 2020 NIAT percentage to Net Revenues of 12% compares to 21% in Q4 2019
  • FY 2020 NIAT percentage to Net Revenues of 17% compares to 20% in FY 2019
  • Q4 2020 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.05 was $0.03 lower than Q4 2019 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.08
  • FY 2020 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.29 was $0.02 lower than FY 2019 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.31
  • As at December 31, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totalling $25,577,706 as compared to $21,973,477 as at December 31, 2019 – a 16% increase
  • Total Shareholders’ Equity increased by 4% to $26,795,956 at December 31, 2020 from $25,794,510 at December 31, 2019
  • Return on Equity for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 14% as compared to 16% for the year ended December 31, 2019
  • During FY 2020, repurchased and cancelled a total of 594,275 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)

“Our Canadian pharmaceutical business continued to grow in the fourth quarter, with double-digit sales growth overall in the full year 2020 amidst a global pandemic and a challenging business environment,” commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “During 2020, we successfully launched FeraMAX Pd, a new product platform using a patented iron delivery system, as well as three new products in our Canadian pharmaceutical business, namely, Tibella, FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150, and Combogesic. We made significant marketing investments of approximately $1.7 million in these new products in 2020. Approximately $0.7 million of these investments were made in the fourth quarter during which two new products were launched. The sales growth in our Canadian pharmaceutical business was offset by investment in new products, as well as challenges in our international pharmaceutical business, resulting in an overall decline in our 2020 net profit margin to 17%. While our international pharmaceutical business was negatively impacted by COVID-19 during 2020, we were encouraged to have shipped a large international FeraMAX order early in 2021. I look forward to reporting on our progress in 2021, as we continue to invest in new products and long-term growth initiatives, including Tibella, FeraMAX Pd, Combogesic, and a new women’s health product which we in-licensed in Q4 2020.”

The CEO’s presentation on the Q4 2020 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/q4-20/.

The Company’s Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 will be posted on www.sedar.com on March 17, 2021.

2020 Consolidated Financial Statements PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee30b054-44c1-4025-b351- ...

2020 MD&A PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/644851fa-ee45-47c2-8c0d- ...

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,740,775 common shares outstanding.

 
BioSyent Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
             
In Canadian Dollars Q4 2020   Q4 2019   % Change   FY 2020   FY 2019   % Change  
Net Revenues 5,726,328   5,569,286   3 % 22,332,168   21,424,324   4 %
Cost of Goods Sold 1,326,613   1,206,641   10 % 4,908,321   4,778,069   3 %
Gross Profit 4,399,715   4,362,645   1 % 17,423,847   16,646,255   5 %
Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs 3,363,585   2,693,492   25 % 12,186,868   10,775,724   13 %
Net Income Before Taxes 1,036,130   1,669,153   -38 % 5,236,979   5,870,531   -11 %
Tax (including Deferred Tax) 370,428   501,308   -26 % 1,441,644   1,501,236   -4 %
Net Income After Taxes 665,702   1,167,845   -43 % 3,795,335   4,369,295   -13 %
Net Income After Taxes % to Net Revenues 12 % 21 %   17 % 20 %  
EBITDA 1,116,856   1,700,840   -34 % 5,577,206   5,747,706   -3 %
EBITDA % to Net Revenues 20 % 31 %   25 % 27 %  
  1. EBITDA – is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

BioSyent Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
 
       
AS AT December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 % Change
ASSETS      
       
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 25,577,706 $ 21,973,477 16 %
Trade and other receivables   1,815,015   2,083,723 -13 %
Inventory   2,073,561   2,139,127 -3 %
Prepaid expenses and deposits   307,599   648,781 100 %
CURRENT ASSETS   29,773,881   26,845,108 11 %
       
Property and equipment   2,161,698   2,482,266 -13 %
Intangible assets   1,007,822   1,023,378 -2 %
Loans receivable   597,332   588,467 2 %
Deferred tax asset   30,481   26,095 17 %
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS   3,797,333   4,120,206 -8 %
       
TOTAL ASSETS $ 33,571,214 $ 30,965,314 8 %
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 5,138,674 $ 3,359,041 53 %
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES   1,636,584   1,811,763 -10 %
Long term debt   -   - 0 %
Total Equity   26,795,956   25,794,510 4 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 33,571,214 $ 30,965,314 8 %


For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking.  The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements.  Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals. 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioSyent Releases Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Key highlights include:   Fourth quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Bango Final Results
Zealand Pharma convenes its Annual General Meeting 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
BioSyent Schedules Q4 and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release for March 17, 2021