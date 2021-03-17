 

Alimera Sciences Continues to Execute on Its Expansion Strategy in Denmark and Luxembourg, and Achieves Extended Reimbursement in Ireland

ATLANTA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, announces continued execution on its geographic expansion strategy with publication of ILUVIEN pricing in Denmark and Luxembourg. In addition, the Company received approval for reimbursement for the prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS) from the three largest private health insurers in Ireland.

“Alimera continues to make incremental progress on our global expansion strategy, regularly receiving approval for distribution and reimbursement by the regulatory authorities in new countries, despite the fact that we continue to feel the effects of the global pandemic of COVID-19,” stated Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and CEO. “While the health status may vary country by country, presenting challenges to those doctors trying to prescribe ILUVIEN to their patients, we continue to receive the consistent message from both the healthcare professionals and the regulatory authorities reviewing our applications that ILUVIEN has a measurable impact on patients.”

In March, the price of ILUVIEN was made public in Denmark where ILUVIEN is approved for both the DME and NIU-PS indications. Earlier in the quarter, Luxembourg’s Ministry of Health approved ILUVIEN for reimbursement for DME. In Ireland, the three largest private insurers, which together represent approximately 50% of covered lives in the country, also recently approved ILUVIEN for reimbursement in private hospitals under its health plans. The Company is still waiting for the public health system to grant reimbursement.

ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg sustained release intravitreal implant that is injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease and number of treatments required, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The 17 European countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Czechia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The non-infectious posterior uveitis indication for ILUVIEN was launched in Germany and the U.K. in 3Q 2019. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.

