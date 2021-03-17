 

AGF Announces March 2021 Cash Distributions for Certain AGF ETFs

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) today announced the March 2021 cash distributions for AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF, AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF, AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF, AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF and AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio, which pay quarterly distributions. Unitholders of record on March 26, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on March 31, 2021.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Exchange Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF QGB NEO Exchange Inc. $0.19
AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF QIF NEO Exchange Inc. $0.15
AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF AGSG NEO Exchange Inc. $0.00
AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF AGLB NEO Exchange Inc. $0.12
AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio QMY Toronto Stock Exchange $0.07

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $40 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGFiQ

AGFiQ is the quantitative investment platform for AGF powered by an intellectually diverse, multi-disciplined team that combines the complementary strengths of investment professionals across AGF and its affiliates.

Media Contact
Amanda Marchment
Director, Corporate Communications
416-865-4160
amanda.marchment@agf.com  




