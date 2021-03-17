 

Paula Vetter, Medical Advisor to Marijuana Company of America Inc., Discusses hempSMART’s Organic, Plant-Based Products in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a new interview with the Paula Vetter, Marijuana Company of America Inc.’ medical advisor ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp corporation. The interview focusses on her work with the high-quality formulations for hempSMART’s organic, plant-based products.

Paula is the Medical Advisor at hempSMART. She assists with product development and formulation, and reviews ingredients and product COA's for quality, purity, and efficacy. She produces product education videos and answers scientific and product questions for the global hempSMART market. Paula conducts educational seminars on hemp for the general public as well as for the medical community. Her mission is to educate, inspire and empower individuals and families to take charge of their health and transform their lives, with hempSMART’s superior product line.

Paula Vetter RN, MSN, FNP is a Board-Certified Holistic Family Nurse Practitioner (retired), Certified Herbalist, Reiki Master/Teacher, Certified EFT Practitioner, and Integrative Wellness Coach. She has more than 40 years’ experience in Traditional and Holistic Medicine. Paula was a Critical Care Nursing Instructor at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic for more than a decade, taught Nursing at two Ohio colleges and practiced Primary Care in a busy Family Practice in Medina, Ohio for 18 years, prior to moving her holistic practice to Paso Robles, CA in 2010. With her combined expertise in Traditional Western Medicine and Holistic Medicine, she provides a truly INTEGRATIVE approach to wellness that emphasizes the integrity and harmony of Body, Mind & Spirit.

Vetter discusses how the products from MCOA’s wholly owned hempSMART subsidiary differ from their competitors by keeping the focus on the purity, potency, and integrity of the products. “I was recruited when the hempSMART subsidiary was first established. They recruited me to help with the formulation of the products, with R&D, and to give an initial scientific review of the products being created. There are so many products in the hemp (and CBD) markets that do not meet the criteria of scientific review. As opposed to so much of the noise and hype out there in these hemp products, MCOA sought out help to ensure they were doing things the right way. We really are dedicated to creating the best of the best when it comes to producing real products that make a real difference.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paula Vetter, Medical Advisor to Marijuana Company of America Inc., Discusses hempSMART’s Organic, Plant-Based Products in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a new interview with the Paula Vetter, Marijuana Company of America Inc.’ medical advisor ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Bango Final Results
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Marijuana Company of America Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Eco Innovation Group Inc.
04.03.21
Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc., Discusses Potential of Recent Developments in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com
02.03.21
Marijuana Company of America Inc. Announces International Logistics and Distribution Agreement for hempSMART CBD Products
19.02.21
Marijuana Company of America Announces Rebranding of hempSMART CBD Products to Promote Mental and Physical Wellness