 

Issue of supplementary prospectus

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

17 March 2021

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Boards of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Companies") announce that a further Supplementary Prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Offers for Subscription to raise up to £20 million, in aggregate, with an over-allotment facility of up to £10 million, in aggregate (the “Offers”), in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc's annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 November 2020, certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Companies' website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

For further enquiries, please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803




