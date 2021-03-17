Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Releases Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

OLNEY, Md., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR), parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today announced the release of its first Corporate Responsibility Report, which highlights how the Company is addressing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and the results it achieved in 2020. To view the report, visit www.sandyspringbank.com/cr20.



“Sandy Spring Bank has a more than 150 year history of focusing on the needs of our clients and communities,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This report reflects our commitment to social responsibility, as well as to sustainability, transparency and accountability. We are proud to share the results of our efforts and look forward to continuing to develop our ESG strategy.”