 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Releases Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

OLNEY, Md., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR), parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today announced the release of its first Corporate Responsibility Report, which highlights how the Company is addressing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and the results it achieved in 2020. To view the report, visit www.sandyspringbank.com/cr20.

“Sandy Spring Bank has a more than 150 year history of focusing on the needs of our clients and communities,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This report reflects our commitment to social responsibility, as well as to sustainability, transparency and accountability. We are proud to share the results of our efforts and look forward to continuing to develop our ESG strategy.”

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc./Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail bankingmortgageprivate banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

Media Contact:
Sam Price
Vice President, Marketing
Sandy Spring Bank
301.260.3614
sprice@sandyspringbank.com




