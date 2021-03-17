AYRO Inc. Enters Agreement with Element Fleet Management, the World’s Largest Pure-Play Automotive Fleet Manager

AUSTIN, TEXAS, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of light-duty, short-haul, and last-mile delivery electric vehicles (EVs), today announces an agreement with Element Fleet Management, the world’s largest pure-play automotive fleet manager. By combining AYRO’s marketing, engineering, and production expertise with Element’s fleet management capabilities, global footprint and consulting experience, the companies aim to support the deployment of large fleets of AYRO electric delivery vehicles over the next four years.

Element currently has 1 million vehicles under management across 5 countries and serves over 5,500 loyal, world-class clients. AYRO will partner with Element for their suite of fleet management services spanning the vehicle lifecycle. The collaboration is intended to allow clients interested in AYRO vehicles to benefit from Element’s experienced strategic consulting team to help select, finance, and optimize their fleets for cost savings, driver safety, and reduced environmental impact. In addition, Element’s commercial sales team is expected to offer AYRO EVs and Element’s industry-leading service partner network to provide appropriate maintenance, accident repair, transport, roadside assistance, and other on-road services to ensure client satisfaction and real-time support.

“Our partnership with Element is intended to support large-volume deployments of our EVs that are purpose-built for the delivery market,” said AYRO CEO Rod Keller. “Restaurants, food services, and delivery companies with national footprints need more than just EVs - they need financing, telematics, and maintenance and repair services to manage the entire fleet lifecycle and keep operating costs low. Together with Element, we should now be able to provide custom, end-to-end EV fleet management services for commercial customers, enabling us to quickly and effectively scale. We believe that Element’s market dominance and global footprint also give us a significant competitive advantage against other companies that do not have this support in meeting immediate demand for sustainable delivery fleets.”