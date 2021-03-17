 

iMD Companies, Inc. Launches Cryptocurrency Farming Data Center Operations in San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento Facilities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), announced today our entry into the ever increasing and demanding world of cryptocurrency. We have created a division for blockchain development, server farms and application design for our future growth. We have invested in equipment for server farms housed in our San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento locations.

iMD has searched diligently as to what our companies next move should be and has decided to go all-in with this cryptocurrency venture. We will be announcing new additions to the company from a management perspective in order to fully support this effort for the benefit of the company and its shareholders. We will have many more announcements to follow and know these moves will indeed move our organization to an early adopter of mainstream cryptocurrency acceptance and blockchain development. We believe that the global acceptance of cryptocurrency is gaining rapid momentum and we want to be in front of the development curve.

“We are very excited about our future at iMD. We have invested in the top server technology with the fastest storage systems in order to farm cryptocurrency. Our in-house technical team has developed our systems and procedures and we look forward to updating our shareholders regarding our business development at iMD very soon,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO of iMD.

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the financial, blockchain, and cryptocurrency markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

