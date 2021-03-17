 

West Mining Announces Lawrence Roulston to the Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to welcome Lawrence Roulston to the advisory board.

Lawrence Roulston is a mining professional with 40 years of diverse hands-on experience.  He heads WestBay Capital Advisors, providing business advisory and capital markets expertise to the junior and mid-tier sectors of the mining industry.  Mr. Roulston is a director or advisor to several exploration companies and is non-executive chairman of Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. (NYSE: MTA and TSX-V: MTA), a public company built to generate leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams.

From 2014 to 2016, he was President of Quintana Resources Capital, which provided resource advisory services for US private investors, focused primarily on streaming transactions. Before Quintana, he was a mining analyst and consultant, as well as the editor of “Resource Opportunities”, an independent investment publication focused on the mining industry. Prior to this, Lawrence was an analyst or executive with various companies in the resources industry, both majors and juniors. He has graduate-level training in business and holds a B.Sc. in geology.

“It is a great pleasure to have Lawrence as part of our growing advisory board. He brings a wealth of experience in all aspects of the mining industry and I have no doubt he will bring valuable knowledge to West,” states Nick Houghton, president and CEO of West Mining Corp.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects in world class mining camps. Our flagship “Kena” Copper Gold Project has an extensive exploration history with over 37 kilometers of drilling, 20 years of modern exploration and remains open in all directions and at depth. West’s other projects are situated in close proximity to recent gold discoveries in British Columbia and New Brunswick.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton
President & CEO
nick@westminingcorp.com 
www.westminingcorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.




