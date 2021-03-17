West Mining Announces Lawrence Roulston to the Advisory Board

Lawrence Roulston is a mining professional with 40 years of diverse hands-on experience. He heads WestBay Capital Advisors, providing business advisory and capital markets expertise to the junior and mid-tier sectors of the mining industry. Mr. Roulston is a director or advisor to several exploration companies and is non-executive chairman of Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. (NYSE: MTA and TSX-V: MTA), a public company built to generate leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams.

From 2014 to 2016, he was President of Quintana Resources Capital, which provided resource advisory services for US private investors, focused primarily on streaming transactions. Before Quintana, he was a mining analyst and consultant, as well as the editor of “Resource Opportunities”, an independent investment publication focused on the mining industry. Prior to this, Lawrence was an analyst or executive with various companies in the resources industry, both majors and juniors. He has graduate-level training in business and holds a B.Sc. in geology.

“It is a great pleasure to have Lawrence as part of our growing advisory board. He brings a wealth of experience in all aspects of the mining industry and I have no doubt he will bring valuable knowledge to West,” states Nick Houghton, president and CEO of West Mining Corp.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects in world class mining camps. Our flagship “Kena” Copper Gold Project has an extensive exploration history with over 37 kilometers of drilling, 20 years of modern exploration and remains open in all directions and at depth. West’s other projects are situated in close proximity to recent gold discoveries in British Columbia and New Brunswick.

