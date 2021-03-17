Notice of calling the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Coop Pank AS

According to the resolution of Company’s Supervisory Board, dated 17 March 2021, the agenda of Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders with the proposals of Company’s Management Board and Supervisory Board to be adopted are as follows (whereas the Supervisory Board has proposed to vote for the submitted draft decisions of each item that requires voting in the agenda):

The Management Board of Coop Pank AS (registry code10237832, address Narva mnt 4, Tallinn, Estonia, 15014; hereinafter the Company ) calls the annual general meeting of Company’s shareholders on 14 April 2021 at 13:00 (Estonian time) held at Tallinna Ülikool conference room “Maximum” (Narva mnt 29, Tallinn, Estonia).

Approval of the consolidated Annual Report 2020 of Coop Pank AS

To approve the consolidated Annual Report 2020 of Coop Pank AS, as submitted to the general meeting.

Profit allocation of Coop Pank AS for the financial year 2020

To approve the proposal of the Management Board for allocating the net profit of Coop Pank AS in the amount of 7 259 thousand euros as follows:

allocate 363 thousand euros to statutory reserve capital; not to allocate profit in any other reserve prescribed by law or Articles of Association and not to use the profit for other purposes; not to pay dividend to shareholders and to allocate 6 896 thousand euros to retained earnings.



Information on the resignation of a member of the Supervisory Board

Ardo Hillar Hansson, a member of the Cupervisory Board, has submitted his resignation to Coop Pank AS. The last day of the term of office of Ardo Hillar Hansson as a member of the Supervisory Board is 14.04.2021.

Election of Supervisory Board member

To elect Viljar Arakas as a new member of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS, with authority as of the date of this decision for a term of 3 (three) years.

Overview of the Chairman of the Management Board of the business environment and of the financial results for the first two months of 2021

Overview by the Chairman of the Management Board on the business environment and on the financial results for the first two months of the Company.

The circle of shareholders entitled to participate in the general meeting is determined as of 7 days prior to the general meeting, i.e. at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system on 07 April 2021. Registration of participants will start an hour before the beginning of the meeting, i.e. at 12:00. We ask the shareholders and their representatives to arrive in good time, taking into account the time required to register the participants.