 

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. Provides Technology to Help Reduce World Hunger

Company says its GrowPods can help create a fundamental change in how we feed the planet’s growing population

CORONA, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (Ticker: OTC:ACTX), stated its GrowPod systems can help provide a steady supply of nutritious food in regions that lack access due to overly aggressive farming techniques, poverty, and poor distribution.

According to The Guardian, nearly half of the most productive soil has disappeared in the world in the last 150 years, threatening crop yields and contributing to nutrient pollution, dead zones and erosion. “The modern combination of intensive tilling, lack of cover crops, synthetic fertilizers and pesticide use has left farmland stripped of the nutrients, minerals and microbes that support healthy plant life,” according to the publication. “In the US alone, soil on cropland is eroding 10 times faster than it can be replenished.”

Value the Markets – a news site for retail investors, wrote that AgTech can provide “an all-in-one a solution to world hunger.”

Also, according to Value the Markets, the world’s population is growing and we need to rapidly ramp up global food production. “Sustainable solutions are a must and that’s why investment in the AgTech space is moving so fast.”

GrowPods are an example of the latest advances in AgTech. GrowPods are portable, scalable, automated indoor micro-farms that can provide a sustainable supply of affordable safe, clean and nutritious food.

ACTX can provide farmers, community groups, investors, entrepreneurs and non-profit agencies with a turnkey GrowPod system that can help bolster community food security, as well as provide new jobs and economic opportunities.

Using technology to control the environment, temperature, soil quality, water distribution, and nutrient levels, GrowPods provide a year-round supply of fresh and nutritious food, and also eliminate the need for dangerous pesticides and chemicals.

Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, Inc., said that AgTech (agricultural technology) will provide the solutions to some of today’s most complex problems.

“For the past 150 years, farmers and big ag firms have done a great job in ramping up food production,” he said. “However, this has come at great cost. Today, people need to better access to high quality foods that are rich in nutritional value, and not loaded with pesticides, herbicides, and chemicals,” he added. “ACTX plans on paying a significant role in this evolution in farming and food distribution.”

For more information, call (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

About Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. is in the businesses of selling and distributing hydroponic containers called GrowPods; and designing, branding and selling proprietary medical grade containers that can store pharmaceuticals, herbs, teas and other solids or liquids, and can grind and shred herbs; as well as selling other products and accessories, such as humidity control inserts, odor-proof bags, lighters, and plastic lighter holders; and provides private labeling and branding for purchasers of the Company’s containers and the other products. For more information visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Company Contact:
(951) 381-2555
info@advancedcontainertechnologies.com 

Investor Relations:
Stuart Smith
SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc.
512-267-2430
ssmith@smallcapvoice.com 




