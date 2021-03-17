 

Aurora Spine to Present at Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference

17.03.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced that it will present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 1:15pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.aurora-spine.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2422/40366. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Mr. Trent Northcutt, President & CEO of Aurora Spine, and Mr. Chad Clouse, CFO, will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which run from March 30, 2021 through April 1, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register here.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain management markets through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt
President and Chief Executive Officer
(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse
Chief Financial Officer
(760) 424-2004
www.aurora-spine.com

Adam Lowensteiner
LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC
Phoenix | New York
Telephone: 646-829-9700
ASAPF@lythampartners.com




