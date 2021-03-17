Issue of supplementary prospectus
Octopus AIM VCT plc
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
17 March 2021
Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
The Boards of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Companies") announce that a further Supplementary Prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Offers for Subscription to raise up to £20 million, in aggregate, with an over-allotment facility of up to £10 million, in aggregate (the “Offers”), in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years has been published today.
The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc's annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 November 2020, certain information from which is incorporated by
reference into the Supplementary Prospectus.
A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located
at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Companies' website:
http://www.octopusinvestments.com
For further enquiries, please contact:
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803
