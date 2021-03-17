Constellium releases 2020 Business and Sustainability Report

PARIS, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) released today its 2020 Business and Sustainability Report, outlining the company’s progress on its sustainability goals. The company is also focusing on its 2030 sustainability roadmap, with the aim to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.



“I am proud of our significant progress in 2020 despite the challenging environment of the COVID-19 crisis. Sustainability is at the core of our business, as Constellium benefits from the inherent attributes of aluminium, a light but strong metal that is fully and easily recyclable”, said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. “Our Environmental, Social, and Governance strategy and roadmap for 2030 are taking shape, with initiatives to include offering additional responsible products, increasing recycling, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions and waste. I believe that this is an opportunity to meet societal expectations and play our part in the fight against climate change, and to add more value for our customers, our employees, and our shareholders.”