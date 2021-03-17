Constellium releases 2020 Business and Sustainability Report
PARIS, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) released today its 2020 Business and Sustainability Report, outlining the company’s progress on its sustainability goals. The company is also focusing on its 2030 sustainability
roadmap, with the aim to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.
“I am proud of our significant progress in 2020 despite the challenging environment of the COVID-19 crisis. Sustainability is at the core of our business, as Constellium benefits from the inherent attributes of aluminium, a light but strong metal that is fully and easily recyclable”, said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. “Our Environmental, Social, and Governance strategy and roadmap for 2030 are taking shape, with initiatives to include offering additional responsible products, increasing recycling, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions and waste. I believe that this is an opportunity to meet societal expectations and play our part in the fight against climate change, and to add more value for our customers, our employees, and our shareholders.”
In 2020, Constellium received a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, the agency’s highest rating, which positions us in the top 1% of companies assessed worldwide. Constellium also improved its CDP rating to B, and received a rating of AA (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment.
In February 2021, Constellium demonstrated its commitment by issuing a Sustainability-Linked Bond, the first in the metals sector.
The report highlights milestones Constellium achieved in 2020, including:
Safety: Our recordable case rate(1) decreased from 3.31 in 2016 to 1.82 in 2020, well below our 2020 target of 2.35 and significantly lower
than the industry average. We remain committed to continuous improvement.
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions: As an important step in doing our part in the fight against climate change, we committed to cut GHG emissions (scope1 and 2) by 25% in 2025 vs.
2015, per ton of aluminium sold. Our GHG emission intensity continued to decrease in 2020, despite a decline in energy efficiency. We are on track to meet our 2025 target.
Energy efficiency: Unfortunately, the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis prevented us from reaching our 10% energy efficiency improvement target for 2020. We have
maintained the same targets for 2021 and have implemented a mitigation strategy to get back on track.
