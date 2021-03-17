 

POET Technologies Reports Significant Progress on Super Photonics Xiamen Joint Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, today reported the progress made on Super Photonics Xiamen (“SPX”), its joint venture with Sanan IC.

Since signing the definitive Joint Venture Agreement on October 21, 2020, substantial progress has been made in forming, locating, staffing and equipping SPX, whose mission is to create an assembly, test and sales operation for the production of optical engines based on the POET Optical Interposer platform. Highlights of the progress made to date include:

  • Completed official registration of Super Photonics Xiamen;
  • Nominated and appointed POET and Sanan IC members to the SPX Board of Directors;
  • Appointed General Manager, Chief Financial Officer, Director of Research & Development, two engineering and one general administrative staff; five additional engineering staff have been made offers for appointment in April;
  • Completed temporary clean room and office facilities of 5,000 square feet, co-located with Sanan IC in Xiamen and committed to completion of a permanent 15,000 square feet facility in high-tech industrial park outside of Xiamen by the end of the year;
  • Ordered key capital equipment for delivery, installation and qualification in April-May;
  • Received benefit of investment from Sanan IC of approximately US$5 million to cover initial operating and capital expenditures.

Representing POET on the five-member SPX Board is Vivek Rajgarhia, POET’s President & General Manager. Recruited and nominated by POET for the second position on the Board is Dr. Xiaozhong Zheng, General Manager of SPX and former senior executive from the photonics industry, including most recently W.L. Gore, Huawei and Oclaro. Sanan IC appointed Dr. Weizhong Sun, Sanan IC’s Chief Technology Officer, as the Chairman and member, and Ruyan (Rita) Zheng from the Sanan Group corporate office as board member and part-time CFO for SPX. With unanimous support of the Board and both partners to the JV, Dr. Yong-Zhen Huang, Professor of the Institute of Semiconductors of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences was appointed as the Independent member of the Board. Dr. Weizhong Sun has designated Mr. Rajgarhia to serve as Vice Chairman.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

POET Technologies Reports Significant Progress on Super Photonics Xiamen Joint Venture TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Bango Final Results
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with LightBar-C Product
22.02.21
POET Technologies Provides Highlights and Results of Special Meeting
17.02.21
POET Technologies Reports on Financing Activities Ahead of Friday’s Special Meeting

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
8.296
POET – die Halbleiter-Revolution