POET Technologies Reports Significant Progress on Super Photonics Xiamen Joint Venture

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, today reported the progress made on Super Photonics Xiamen (“SPX”), its joint venture with Sanan IC.



Since signing the definitive Joint Venture Agreement on October 21, 2020, substantial progress has been made in forming, locating, staffing and equipping SPX, whose mission is to create an assembly, test and sales operation for the production of optical engines based on the POET Optical Interposer platform. Highlights of the progress made to date include: