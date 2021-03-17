 

ESE Announces Major Expansion with Launch of Digital Motorsports Business, Virtual Pitstop

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

Adds new technology and revenue streams to existing global esports business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is excited to announce that it has launched Virtual Pitstop, a new business unit dedicated to simulation racing (“sim racing”). Virtual Pitstop will provide technology for video game developers, racing fans, and gamers to engage in motorsport related esports across the globe.

Some of the highlights of the Virtual Pitstop will include the following:

  • Precise design of cars and tracks using 3D laser scanning technology.
  • Development of 3D models of real-life racetracks, which can be implemented into video games.
  • Development of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) content.
  • Research and development into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) applied to sim racing.
  • Creation of animations, skins, visualizations for promotional or architectural purposes.
  • Organization and execution of international digital motorsport events.

The business unit will build on ESE’s existing client base and generate new revenue streams, and the Company is confident it will secure ESE’s position as one of the leading esports companies in the sim racing space.

Sim racing is one of the fastest growing esports and has been supported by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for over two years. FIA reinforces sim racing by endorsing esports competitions, cooperating with game publishers and encouraging local organisations to explore the esports side of racing. A ground-breaking decision was made by FIA to officially recognize digital racing as one of the disciplines in which the Federation’s members can run virtual tournaments of the country’s Championship, under the formal name of Digital Motorsport.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE commented, “We are excited to announce the expansion of our digital Motorsport business with the launch of the Virtual Pitstop brand. Our past successful partnerships and business collaborations with Porsche, Kia, and Orlen are just the beginning. With overwhelming positive feedback from our clients, we have decided to double down on technology and to scale this business unit significantly in 2021. We see a significant opportunity to implement fast growing technology and monetization via AR/VR, NFTs, skins, and more. The digital motorsport sector continues to grow around the world, and we are thrilled to be a become a key part of that growth.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ESE Announces Major Expansion with Launch of Digital Motorsports Business, Virtual Pitstop Adds new technology and revenue streams to existing global esports businessVANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is excited to announce that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Bango Final Results
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
ESE Entertainment to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
04.03.21
ESE Entertainment becomes esports distribution partner for the Ultimate Gaming League, launching event featuring Snoop Dogg, Marshawn Lynch, and JuJu Smith-Schuster