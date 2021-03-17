ESE Announces Major Expansion with Launch of Digital Motorsports Business, Virtual Pitstop

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the “ Company ” or “ ESE ”) is excited to announce that it has launched Virtual Pitstop, a new business unit dedicated to simulation racing (“ sim racing ”). Virtual Pitstop will provide technology for video game developers, racing fans, and gamers to engage in motorsport related esports across the globe.

Precise design of cars and tracks using 3D laser scanning technology.

Development of 3D models of real-life racetracks, which can be implemented into video games.

Development of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) content.

Research and development into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) applied to sim racing.

Creation of animations, skins, visualizations for promotional or architectural purposes.

Organization and execution of international digital motorsport events.

The business unit will build on ESE’s existing client base and generate new revenue streams, and the Company is confident it will secure ESE’s position as one of the leading esports companies in the sim racing space.

Sim racing is one of the fastest growing esports and has been supported by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for over two years. FIA reinforces sim racing by endorsing esports competitions, cooperating with game publishers and encouraging local organisations to explore the esports side of racing. A ground-breaking decision was made by FIA to officially recognize digital racing as one of the disciplines in which the Federation’s members can run virtual tournaments of the country’s Championship, under the formal name of Digital Motorsport.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE commented, “We are excited to announce the expansion of our digital Motorsport business with the launch of the Virtual Pitstop brand. Our past successful partnerships and business collaborations with Porsche, Kia, and Orlen are just the beginning. With overwhelming positive feedback from our clients, we have decided to double down on technology and to scale this business unit significantly in 2021. We see a significant opportunity to implement fast growing technology and monetization via AR/VR, NFTs, skins, and more. The digital motorsport sector continues to grow around the world, and we are thrilled to be a become a key part of that growth.”