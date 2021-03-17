Zen Leaf Receives Approval to Begin Adult-Use Cannabis Sales at Highland Park Dispensary

“Adding the adult-use offering to our Highland Park dispensary presents an exciting growth opportunity for Verano,” said George Archos, Co-Founder and CEO of Verano. “As we continue to strengthen our footprint in Illinois, one of the largest and fastest growing cannabis markets in the U.S., this is yet another meaningful milestone which enables the Zen Leaf brand to reach a much broader consumer base. Furthermore, we anticipate this will drive incremental revenue growth in the wholesale vertical, providing expanded distribution across our suite of premium consumer products under the Verano, Encore and Avexia brands.”

CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (“Verano” or “the Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that Zen Leaf Highland Park (the “Dispensary”) has received all necessary approvals to begin making adult-use cannabis sales, effective immediately. Located at 1460 Old Skokie Road in the picturesque suburb along Chicago’s famed North Shore, Zen Leaf Highland Park (formerly branded as Elevele) has been operating as a medical cannabis dispensary in this location since 2016.

The storefront is easily accessible situated along Route 41 at Central Avenue, the main thoroughfare which leads through the vibrant heart of downtown Highland Park, about one mile away from Zen Leaf. Business hours are 10:00a – 8:00p, Monday through Saturday, and 10:00a – 4:00p on Sunday. Online orders can be placed via www.zenleafdispensaries.com with same-day, in-store pickup.

In its first year of adult use cannabis sales, Illinois topped $1 billion. The market is projected to grow considerably, as it matures, into the $2-4 billion range1. As one of the largest cannabis markets in the U.S., and its home state, Verano aims to secure a leading market share in Illinois, leveraging its retail footprint as well as cultivation capacity.

1 Per Marijuana Business Daily, Illinois is projected to be a $2-4 billion market at maturity.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV. The company’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes eight production facilities comprising approximately 750,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands Zen Leaf and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com .