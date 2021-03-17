 

Zen Leaf Receives Approval to Begin Adult-Use Cannabis Sales at Highland Park Dispensary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 13:24  |  51   |   |   

CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (“Verano” or “the Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that Zen Leaf Highland Park (the “Dispensary”) has received all necessary approvals to begin making adult-use cannabis sales, effective immediately. Located at 1460 Old Skokie Road in the picturesque suburb along Chicago’s famed North Shore, Zen Leaf Highland Park (formerly branded as Elevele) has been operating as a medical cannabis dispensary in this location since 2016.

“Adding the adult-use offering to our Highland Park dispensary presents an exciting growth opportunity for Verano,” said George Archos, Co-Founder and CEO of Verano. “As we continue to strengthen our footprint in Illinois, one of the largest and fastest growing cannabis markets in the U.S., this is yet another meaningful milestone which enables the Zen Leaf brand to reach a much broader consumer base. Furthermore, we anticipate this will drive incremental revenue growth in the wholesale vertical, providing expanded distribution across our suite of premium consumer products under the Verano, Encore and Avexia brands.”

The storefront is easily accessible situated along Route 41 at Central Avenue, the main thoroughfare which leads through the vibrant heart of downtown Highland Park, about one mile away from Zen Leaf. Business hours are 10:00a – 8:00p, Monday through Saturday, and 10:00a – 4:00p on Sunday. Online orders can be placed via www.zenleafdispensaries.com with same-day, in-store pickup.

In its first year of adult use cannabis sales, Illinois topped $1 billion. The market is projected to grow considerably, as it matures, into the $2-4 billion range1. As one of the largest cannabis markets in the U.S., and its home state, Verano aims to secure a leading market share in Illinois, leveraging its retail footprint as well as cultivation capacity.

1 Per Marijuana Business Daily, Illinois is projected to be a $2-4 billion market at maturity.

About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV. The company’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes eight production facilities comprising approximately 750,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands Zen Leaf and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zen Leaf Receives Approval to Begin Adult-Use Cannabis Sales at Highland Park Dispensary CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (“Verano” or “the Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that Zen Leaf Highland Park (the “Dispensary”) has received all necessary approvals …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Verano Holdings Announces Closing of C$100 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Special Warrants
26.02.21
Verano Holdings Continues to Solidify Ascendant Footprint Through Several Agreements in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Arizona
24.02.21
Verano Holdings Enters into Agreement to Expand Arizona Footprint
24.02.21
Verano Holdings Announces C$100 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Special Warrants
17.02.21
Verano Holdings Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Ticker “VRNO”