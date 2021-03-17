 

AgEagle Aerial Systems to Host Corporate Update on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 4 30 PM ET

WICHITA, Kan., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone solutions provider, will host a webcast on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to provide a corporate update and discuss recent operational highlights.

AgEagle CEO Michael Drozd and CFO Nicole Fernandez-McGovern will host the corporate update. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to UAVS@gatewayir.com by Monday, March 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Webcast Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Central time)
Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2160/40301

The corporate update will be broadcast live and available for replay via the link above. If you have any difficulty connecting to the webcast, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Founded in 2010, Wichita-based AgEagle is one of the nation’s leading commercial drone technology, services and solutions providers.  We deliver the metrics, tools and strategies necessary to define and implement drone-enabled solutions that solve important problems for our valued customers.  AgEagle’s growth strategies are centered on the delivery of advanced drone technologies, contract manufacturing services and agtech solutions.  Our goal is to establish AgEagle as one of the dominant commercial drone design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and testing companies in the United States and become the world’s trusted source for turnkey drone delivery services and solutions.  In addition, we continue to leverage our reputation as one of the leading technology solutions providers to the Agriculture industry with best-in-class drones, along with data analytics for hemp and other commercial crops.  Through our subsidiary, AgEagle Sensor Systems, Inc., d/b/a MicaSense, we remain at the forefront of multispectral sensor development, providing high quality drone-based cameras to the global market. For additional information, please visit www.ageagle.com and www.micasense.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Cree
Phone: 949-574-3860
Email: UAVS@gatewayIR.com

Media:
Clarity PR
Monica Feig
Phone: 818-917-0770
Email: ageagle@clarity.pr




